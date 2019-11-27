Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 11 p.m. to Friday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night and Friday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.