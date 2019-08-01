Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming n in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming n after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

