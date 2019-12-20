Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, north winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
