Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday night through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Tuesday through Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

