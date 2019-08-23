Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday through Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.