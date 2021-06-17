Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday through Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Monday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you