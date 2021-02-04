Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 3 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming w 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow and rain.
Monday and Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.