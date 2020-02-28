Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning until Friday at 10 a.m.
Friday, west winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.