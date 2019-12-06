Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain and snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
