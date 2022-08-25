Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.

Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

