Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.