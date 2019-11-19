Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night and Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
