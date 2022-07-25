Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Monday until 8 p.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.