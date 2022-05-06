Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming E 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, northeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots Seas 8 to 10 feet. Chance of showers.