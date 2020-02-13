Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow.

Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray. Chance of snow.

Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Sunday through Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

