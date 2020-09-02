Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday at noon until Thursday at 2 a.m.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.