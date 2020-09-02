Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday at noon until Thursday at 2 a.m.

Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night and Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

