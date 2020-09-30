Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday through 2 p.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.