Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Thursday at 8 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming e in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.