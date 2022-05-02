Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday through Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.