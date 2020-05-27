Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Areas of fog.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.