Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
