Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.