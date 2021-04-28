Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles..
Thursday night, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles..
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots.