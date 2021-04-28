Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles..

Thursday night, northeast winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles..

Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots.

