Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect until Thursday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 10 to 15 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 13 to 17 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 13 to 17 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Sunday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
