Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Thursday at 6 a.m. until Friday at 3 p.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, northwest winds 30 to 35 knots, diminishing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Light freezing spray.
Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
