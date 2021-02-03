Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory Wednesday through 7 p.m.

Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

Wednesday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.

Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Thursday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming w after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain and snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

