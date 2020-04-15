Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday until noon.
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet..
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet..
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.. Chance of showers.
