Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.