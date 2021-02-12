Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday through 11 a.m.
Freezing spray advisory Friday through 8 a.m.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to around 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 1 foot or less. Chance of snow, rain and sleet. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 1 foot or less. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, north winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of snow. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.