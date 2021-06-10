Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday , southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.