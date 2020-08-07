Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday , ne winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, east winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.