Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming nw after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Monday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain likely.