Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Friday until 8 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.