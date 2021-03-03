Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.

Thursday night through Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.

Saturday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of light freezing spray.

Saturday night through Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

