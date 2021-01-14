Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas around 2 feet. Scattered showers.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, w winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night, w winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday and Monday night, w winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.