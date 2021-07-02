Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday at 8 a.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday night and Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday and Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.