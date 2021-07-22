Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, northwest winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest around 5 knots after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Showers and thunderstorms.
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.