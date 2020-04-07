Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 3 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Wednesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night through Saturday night, west w winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
