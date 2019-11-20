Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.