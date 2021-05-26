Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, west winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Sat night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.