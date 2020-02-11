Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Wednesday from 1 to 9 a.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain with a chance of drizzle.
Thursday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday and Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest. Gusts up to 25 knots.
