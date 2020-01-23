Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, east winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southeast 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Chance of rain and snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Monday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
