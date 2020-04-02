Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Storm watch in effect from Friday at 6 a.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.
Thursday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 12 to 17 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, northeast winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots. Seas 16 to 21 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, northeast winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 14 to 19 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 11 to 16 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 9 to 12 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
