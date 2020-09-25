Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming se in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of showers.