Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.