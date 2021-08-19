Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, south winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Saturday night, tropical storm conditions possible. East winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less after midnight.
Sunday, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers in the evening.
Monday, tropical storm conditions possible.
Monday night, tropical storm conditions possible.
Tuesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming ne in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.