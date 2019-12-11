Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Snow likely with chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming s after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Showers.
Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
