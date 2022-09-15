Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through noon Thursday.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.