Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect through noon Thursday.

Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday through Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of showers.

