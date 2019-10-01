Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Tuesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.

Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers after midnight.

Wednesday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.

Wednesday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 6 feet.

Thursday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Thursday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Showers.

Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 6 feet, building to 8 feet in the afternoon. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet.

Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 7 feet, subsiding to 5 feet in the afternoon.

Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 4 feet.

