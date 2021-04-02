@boxText_Boldintro,:Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
@boxText_Boldintro,:Small craft advisory Friday until 1 p.m.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Saturday night and Sunday , northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
@boxText_Boldintro,:Monday through Tuesday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.