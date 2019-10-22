Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Tuesday, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 5 feet. Chance of light rain and drizzle in the afternoon.
Tuesday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 8 feet, building to 10 feet after midnight. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 8 to 9 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning with visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet.
