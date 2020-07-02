Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.